What's next after 'War 2'? Check Jr NTR's upcoming projects
What's the story
Superstar Jr NTR is currently working on Yash Raj Films's War 2, which will release on August 14.
Also starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, the film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe.
Apart from War 2, NTR has numerous other projects in the pipeline, and he provided updates about them at a recent event.
Here's all you need to know about his upcoming films.
'Devara 2'
'Devara 2' is definitely happening
NTR has confirmed that the sequel to Devara is happening.
He said, "Firstly, thank you for appreciating Devara and making it such a massive success."
"There are voices suggesting that Devara 2 isn't happening. All I want to tell them is that Devara 2 will certainly happen."
His confirmation comes amid speculation about the sequel getting shelved.
NTR assured fans that after completing his ongoing projects, he'd shift focus to Devara 2.
'Dragon'
'Dragon' and potential collaboration with 'Hi Nanna' director
NTR is also busy with his film with Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon.
Per Telugu Chitraalu, the plot is inspired by the story of Zhao Wei, a Chinese gangster who once ruled over the Golden Triangle region covering parts of Thailand and Myanmar.
Additionally, a Pinkvilla report earlier said that he might also team up with the director of Hi Nanna for a two-part project.
New project
NTR's collaboration with Sithara Entertainments and Naga Vamsi
That's not all!
NTR also spoke about his much-anticipated movie with Sithara Entertainments's Naga Vamsi, rumored to be helmed by Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar.
Though he didn't confirm the director's name, NTR said, "I will let Vamsi deal with the fans when the announcement of our project is out. It is up to him to deal with all of that."
NTR is set to take the box office by storm with these mega ventures!