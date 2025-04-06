What's the story

Superstar Jr NTR is currently working on Yash Raj Films's War 2, which will release on August 14.

Also starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, the film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe.

Apart from War 2, NTR has numerous other projects in the pipeline, and he provided updates about them at a recent event.

Here's all you need to know about his upcoming films.