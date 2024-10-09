Summarize Simplifying... In short "Devara: Part 1", a multilingual film starring Jr NTR and Saif, has hit the ₹250cr mark in its second week.

Despite initial box office hurdles, the film has steadily increased its earnings, with the Telugu version making a significant contribution.

The film's collections dipped after the third day but rebounded on the sixth day, demonstrating its enduring appeal.

'Devara: Part 1' box office collection

Jr NTR-Saif's 'Devara: Part 1' crosses ₹250cr mark

By Isha Sharma 10:33 am Oct 09, 202410:33 am

What's the story The pan-India film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, has crossed the ₹250cr mark at the box office. The movie's total collection now stands at ₹253.25cr. Despite struggling to hold on to the box office initially, it has achieved this milestone by its second Tuesday in theaters. It was released on September 27.

Box office details

'Devara: Part 1' collected ₹4.50cr on Day 12

On its second Tuesday in theaters, Devara: Part 1 added ₹4.50cr to its total collection across all languages, taking the overall figure to ₹253.25cr. The film, which was released in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam—has been performing steadily since its release. Despite initial box office challenges, it has maintained a slow but steady pace in terms of collections.

Collection breakdown

'Devara: Part 1' box office collection breakdown

Devara: Part 1 had a strong start with ₹82.5cr on Day 1 across all languages. The Telugu version contributed significantly to the total collection, earning ₹73.25cr on the first day itself. However, the collections saw a dip after Day 3 but picked up again on Day 6 with a total of ₹21cr across all languages. The film stars Khan as the antagonist, while NTR plays dual roles as father and son.