Jr NTR-Saif's 'Devara: Part 1' crosses ₹250cr mark
The pan-India film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, has crossed the ₹250cr mark at the box office. The movie's total collection now stands at ₹253.25cr. Despite struggling to hold on to the box office initially, it has achieved this milestone by its second Tuesday in theaters. It was released on September 27.
'Devara: Part 1' collected ₹4.50cr on Day 12
On its second Tuesday in theaters, Devara: Part 1 added ₹4.50cr to its total collection across all languages, taking the overall figure to ₹253.25cr. The film, which was released in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam—has been performing steadily since its release. Despite initial box office challenges, it has maintained a slow but steady pace in terms of collections.
'Devara: Part 1' box office collection breakdown
Devara: Part 1 had a strong start with ₹82.5cr on Day 1 across all languages. The Telugu version contributed significantly to the total collection, earning ₹73.25cr on the first day itself. However, the collections saw a dip after Day 3 but picked up again on Day 6 with a total of ₹21cr across all languages. The film stars Khan as the antagonist, while NTR plays dual roles as father and son.