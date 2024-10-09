Summarize Simplifying... In short Before the release of 'Gladiator 2', director Ridley Scott has already confirmed a third installment, 'Gladiator 3'.

Scott hinted that the third film may move away from the iconic gladiatorial arena setting.

'Gladiator 2', releasing 24 years after the original, stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, alongside Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington.

'Gladiator III' script is in the works

Even before 'Gladiator 2' release, Ridley Scott confirms 'Gladiator 3'

What's the story Ridley Scott, the legendary director of the Gladiator series, has teased a third film in the popular Hollywood franchise. In a recent interview with Total Film, Scott (86) revealed that he has already started working on the script for Gladiator III, and has written eight pages so far. "I've got the beginning of a very good footprint," Scott said.

Plot hints

'I had to go back into the arena'

Scott also hinted at a major shift in the narrative setting for Gladiator III. He indicated that the story may stray from its iconic gladiatorial arena. "If there's a Gladiator 3, I don't think you'd ever go back into the arena. But I had to go back into the arena," he teased during his interview with Total Film.

Past hints

Scott previously expressed interest in 'Gladiator III'

This isn't the first time Scott has teased Gladiator III. In a previous chat with Premiere, he said he would love to explore this idea further. "No, seriously! I've lit the fuse. The ending of Gladiator III is reminiscent of Godfather with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn't want and wondering... 'Now father what do I do?' so the next [film] will be about a man who doesn't want to be where he is."

Sequel release

'Gladiator II' to premiere 24 years after the original

Meanwhile, Gladiator II will release in theaters on November 22 in the US, a whopping 24 years after the original film's release. The sequel is set years later and features Paul Mescal as Lucius, a character previously played by Spencer Treat Clark in the 2000 movie. The star-studded cast also features Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington, among others.