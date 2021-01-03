-
03 Jan 2021
Is an 'Alien Vs Predator' limited series under development?
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
It might be an overload but rumor has it that an Alien Vs Predator limited series is in its earliest stages of development.
This information came from famed tipster Daniel Richtman, a prominent source as far as revealing earliest bits and pieces of exciting franchises are concerned.
Like them or not, they do build a unique scope for a crossover of extra-terrestrial beings.
First update
Insider Richtman didn't reveal anything else about the series
Richtman hasn't provided any further information on who will produce this new series.
He, however, maintained that this will take place after the initial run of the Hulu standalone show of Alien gets done.
The Alien show was teased as part of the Disney Investor Day project launches on December 10.
The series will be developed by Noah Hawley of Fargo and Legion fame.
Twitter Post
Disney had tweeted about the 'Alien' show as well
Alien is currently in development at @FXNetworks. The first TV series based on the classic film series is helmed by Fargo and Legion's @noahhawley. Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth. pic.twitter.com/jZe1CRFAZD— Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020
Announcement
Ridley Scott, director of original 'Alien', to be executive producer
Ridley Scott, the 83-year-old director who is returning to TV with sci-fi title Raised by Wolves, is slated to executive produce the current Alien series.
Notably, Scott directed the first Alien movie of the franchise that released in 1979.
The sci-fi venture was critically acclaimed and was loved by the audience, eventually winning an Academy Award, and giving way to several other films, novels, etc.
Claim
FX's Landgraf calls Hulu-show first 'Alien' story set on Earth
FX chairman John Landgraf announced the Alien TV series, calling the Hulu show the first Alien series taking place on Earth.
"It's the first 'Alien' story set on Earth, and by blending both the timeless horror of the first 'Alien' film with the non-stop action of the second, it's going to be a scary thrill ride," said Landgraf.
-
Information
This will be a blend of 1979, 1986 films
This series is slated to mix in the 1979 film and the 1986 James Cameron-directorial, which went by the name of Aliens.
Unlike Alien, Aliens did not win any Academy Award and neither was it shown the same love by viewers, though the latter got a nomination in the Best Actress category for Sigourney Weaver.
Weaver played the character of Lieutenant Ellen Ripley.