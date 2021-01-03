Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in DCEU, repeated the notion of "accountability > entertainment" in a tweet about DC Films President Walter Hamada. In the post, Fisher bashed Hamada over his alleged role in enabling the toxic environment created by director Joss Whedon, during the filming of Justice League. He also made it clear he won't "participate in any production associated with him."

Twitter Post 'Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler'

Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler.



His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation.



I will not participate in any production associated with him.



AEhttps://t.co/07OJ74PJra — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 30, 2020

Tweet Hamada, WB's PR hid real issues during 'JL' probe: Fisher

In his fiery tweet, Fisher called Hamada a "dangerous kind of enabler" and a liar. The 33-year-old also called out WB's response in September regarding the probe, in which the studio accused the actor of not participating with the third-party investigator, a claim Fisher laughs at. Calling WB's claim a PR "hit-piece," he alleged that Hamada's initiatives hid real issues during the probe.

Big revelation Fisher's tweet makes Cyborg's stint hazy from now on

"I will not participate in any production associated with him. A > E," Fisher concluded his tweet with this sentence, making it clear his stint as Cyborg with the film remains hazy from now. That part is all the more evident as Fisher also shared an interview with Hamada, which also noted that Zack Snyder is not associated with the future of the studio.

Action Last month, WarnerMedia probe promised 'remedial action' leaving Fisher grateful

Fisher's latest furor follows WarnerMedia's acknowledgment of the actor's courage to speak up the truth and assistance in the impartial third-party investigation. WarnerMedia announced on December 11 that "remedial action" has been taken with respect to Fisher's claims against Whedon, whose unspecified misconduct was allegedly supported by producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. There's no explanation, however, about the nature of those "remedial actions."

Unity Jason 'Aquaman' Momoa, Gal Gadot support Fisher's version