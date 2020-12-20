-
20 Dec 2020
Confirming rumors, Eminem drops another album; his third surprise release
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
-
Guess who's back... back again?
Yes, Slim Shady is back with his latest album, a follow-up to his last surprise-dropped album titled Music to Be Murdered By.
The one hogging headlines now is named Music to Be Murdered By - Side B.
This is the biggest gift from the greatest rapper alive at the fag end of perhaps the deadliest year we've ever faced.
-
-
Collaborations
Eminem's long-time friend Skylar Grey returns in this album
-
The album has been executive produced by Dr. Dre and Eminem, with blockbuster collaborations listed as long-time Eminem friend Skylar Grey returns in this.
We also have Dr. Dre rap on Guns Blazing and produce the song, Discombobulated.
Other artists featured include Ed Sheeran, Juice WRLD, Young M.A, and Anderson .Paak.
That's not all as the deluxe edition has more artistes pitching in.
-
Rumors
Fans have been speculating about a possible album since long
-
The deluxe edition has White Gold, Grey, DJ Premier, Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, Sly Pyper, and MAJ lending voices and verses to Slim Shady.
Though Eminem had been tight-lipped about this, fans have been speculating about a possible release for a week.
When asked about the Murder follow-up post his Oscar performance, Eminem said, "We don't have anything written in stone just yet."
-
Details
He was tight-lipped, but collaborators had teased about the album
-
However, two social media appearances from the rapper's collaborators fueled the speculation.
Dem Jointz took to Instagram to share information about his projects throughout the year, which included a Side B cover art.
Rapper Kxng Crooked sky-rocketed that speculation by tweeting a press release containing track names and featured artists, along with the release date, as well as the album name, albeit slightly tweaked.
-
Content
The album has 13 songs and three skits on offer
-
The album has 13 songs and three skits.
Any Eminem rumor has to be taken seriously as the Detroit rap legend has been notoriously famous for surprise-releasing his albums, Kamikaze (released in 2018) and Music To Be Murdered By (released this January).
The rapper was seen most recently at the end of an SNL parody of his popular song, Stan, by Pete Davidson.