Guess who's back... back again? Yes, Slim Shady is back with his latest album, a follow-up to his last surprise-dropped album titled Music to Be Murdered By. The one hogging headlines now is named Music to Be Murdered By - Side B. This is the biggest gift from the greatest rapper alive at the fag end of perhaps the deadliest year we've ever faced.

Collaborations Eminem's long-time friend Skylar Grey returns in this album

The album has been executive produced by Dr. Dre and Eminem, with blockbuster collaborations listed as long-time Eminem friend Skylar Grey returns in this. We also have Dr. Dre rap on Guns Blazing and produce the song, Discombobulated. Other artists featured include Ed Sheeran, Juice WRLD, Young M.A, and Anderson .Paak. That's not all as the deluxe edition has more artistes pitching in.

Rumors Fans have been speculating about a possible album since long

The deluxe edition has White Gold, Grey, DJ Premier, Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, Sly Pyper, and MAJ lending voices and verses to Slim Shady. Though Eminem had been tight-lipped about this, fans have been speculating about a possible release for a week. When asked about the Murder follow-up post his Oscar performance, Eminem said, "We don't have anything written in stone just yet."

Details He was tight-lipped, but collaborators had teased about the album

However, two social media appearances from the rapper's collaborators fueled the speculation. Dem Jointz took to Instagram to share information about his projects throughout the year, which included a Side B cover art. Rapper Kxng Crooked sky-rocketed that speculation by tweeting a press release containing track names and featured artists, along with the release date, as well as the album name, albeit slightly tweaked.

Content The album has 13 songs and three skits on offer