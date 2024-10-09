Summarize Simplifying... In short Music mogul Diddy, currently held on charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, has filed his third appeal for release from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Diddy seeks freedom again: Files third appeal for prison release

By Tanvi Gupta 10:24 am Oct 09, 2024

What's the story Sean 'Diddy' Combs's legal team has filed a third appeal for his pretrial release with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The Southern District of New York had denied him bail twice due to the allegations of obstruction of justice and witness tampering. His defense now seeks an immediate release on suitable bail conditions, citing insufficient evidence for detention and alleged legal errors in the court's decision.

Detention details

Combs's charges and current detention status

Combs, the 54-year-old founder of Bad Boy Records, was arrested last month on charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to these charges and is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Prosecutors have expressed concerns that if released, Combs could intimidate witnesses and obstruct the case due to his wealth and access to private jets.

Bail proposal

Combs's proposed bail conditions and defense arguments

Combs has offered to pay up to $50M as bond, proposing his $48M Miami mansion and his mother's home as collateral. He also agreed to wear a GPS monitor, restrict his travel to Miami and New York, and sell his private plane currently stationed in Los Angeles. His defense argued that the government has not provided clear evidence that Combs is a danger or has engaged in witness tampering, labeling these claims as "vague" and "speculative."

Legal dispute

Defense claimed legal error and proposed restrictive conditions

The defense also argued that the district court erred legally by ruling "without factfinding or analysis." They offered "a robust bail package with extremely restrictive conditions" such as home detention with GPS monitoring, no internet or phone access, 24/7 supervision, no female visitors except family and mothers of his children, and weekly drug testing. The lawyers stressed Combs's compliance with legal procedures thus far, citing his surrender of his passport and his willingness to secure bail with his multimillion-dollar residence.

Allegations overview

Prosecutors' allegations and potential sentence for Combs

Federal agents reportedly found over 1,000 bottles of lubricant, various narcotics, and three AR-15s during raids on Combs's LA and Miami mansions in March. Prosecutors allege that Combs "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct" for decades. The indictment also accuses Combs of facilitating drug-fueled sex gatherings called "Freak Offs." If convicted on all charges, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.