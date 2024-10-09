Summarize Simplifying... In short Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 has added more shows due to high demand, with tickets going on sale from October 9.

The tour has already broken records as the highest-grossing concert tour in India.

However, it's not without controversy, as a fan sent a legal notice to the organizers for allegedly starting ticket sales a minute early.

What's the story Diljit Dosanjh fans, rejoice! The Punjabi music sensation has recently added two more shows in Delhi and Jaipur to his much-awaited Dil-Luminati tour. The announcement comes after tickets for the first shows were sold out within minutes. The new shows will take place on October 27 in Delhi and November 3 in Jaipur. The tour will kick off in Delhi on October 26 and end in Guwahati on December 29.

Record-breaking success

Pre-sale tickets for new shows will be available from Wednesday

Fans excited to catch the upcoming concerts in Delhi and Jaipur can get their tickets during the pre-sales period, starting Wednesday (October 9), at 2:00pm. For those unaware, the Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 has broken the record for the highest-grossing concert tour in India, selling over a staggering 2.5 lakh tickets. Apart from the newly added shows, Dosanjh will also perform in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, and Chandigarh.

Controversy

Controversy over ticket sales for Dosanjh's concert

The first pre-sale tickets that went live on September 12 were sold out in minutes, leaving many fans disappointed and frustrated. At the center of the controversy is a Delhi-based law student, Riddhima Kapoor, who sent a legal notice to the concert's organizers after she failed to get a ticket. Kapoor claimed the organizers had announced the ticket window would open at 1:00pm on September 12, but passes went live a minute earlier at 12:59pm.

Artist's reaction

Meanwhile, Dosanjh expressed gratitude for overwhelming response

To note, Dosanjh has publicly expressed gratitude to his fans for the overwhelming response to his upcoming tour. A fan had earlier tweeted about the "insane craze" for Dosanjh's concert, likening it to the fervor of a Cricket World Cup day. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Dosanjh was last seen in the Punjabi language comedy Jatt & Juliet 3 directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. The film was a box office success and received positive reviews from critics.