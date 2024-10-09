Summarize Simplifying... In short Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon may team up again for a new film, following their successful collaboration on "Oppenheimer" which grossed nearly a billion dollars worldwide.

What's the story Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan is returning to Universal Studios for his next project, after the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. The new movie will be released in IMAX on July 17, 2026, a date in line with previous Nolan films, reported Deadline. Matt Damon is in talks to star in the untitled project. This will be the third collaboration between Damon and Nolan after Interstellar (2014) and Oppenheimer (2023).

Considering the success of Oppenheimer, Universal Studios was a strategic choice for Nolan's next film. The previous collaboration between Nolan and Universal resulted in impressive box office earnings. Oppenheimer reportedly grossed $328.9 million domestically and $975.6 million worldwide. Though there was speculation that Nolan might have considered other options, Universal emerged as the logical choice, thanks to their proven track record together.

As is the case with Nolan's projects, details about the plot of his next remain tightly under wraps. However, sources have reported that filming is expected to begin in early 2025. Like other Nolan films, it is also expected to draw a slew of A-list talent. Damon, meanwhile, was recently seen in The Instigators.