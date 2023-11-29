Watch these top sci-fi Hollywood movies on Amazon Prime Video

Watch these top sci-fi Hollywood movies on Amazon Prime Video

By Namrata Ganguly 07:00 pm Nov 29, 202307:00 pm

Embark on an interstellar journey through the cosmos and futuristic realms with the best sci-fi movies available on Amazon Prime Video. From mind-bending adventures to dystopian landscapes, explore the captivating world of science fiction, where visionary storytelling and groundbreaking visuals converge in the boundless possibilities of the future. Here are some of the best Hollywood sci-fi movies you can watch on Prime.

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Stanley Kubrick's magnum opus, 2001: A Space Odyssey, is a groundbreaking sci-fi epic that transcends conventional storytelling. This visual masterpiece follows a voyage to Jupiter, guided by mysterious monoliths and the sentient computer HAL 9000. Kubrick's visionary direction and Arthur C Clarke's profound narrative create a cinematic odyssey exploring human evolution, artificial intelligence, and the mysteries of the cosmos.

'Coherence' (2013)

Coherence is a mind-bending sci-fi thriller directed by James Ward Byrkit. Set during a dinner party, the film follows friends as a comet passes Earth, causing strange phenomena. Tensions rise as reality unravels, and alternate realities collide, leading to a gripping exploration of quantum theory and human relationships. With a minimalist approach, it crafts a suspenseful narrative within the confines of a single location.

'Interstellar' (2014)

Christopher Nolan's epic sci-fi journey Interstellar transcends time and space. As Earth faces environmental collapse, a team of astronauts led by Matthew McConaughey ventures through a wormhole in search of a habitable planet. The film masterfully combines breathtaking visuals and intricate storytelling, exploring themes of love, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of humanity in the face of cosmic challenges.

'The Lazarus Effect' (2015)

The Lazarus Effect is a supernatural horror-thriller, directed by David Gelb, exploring the consequences of playing with the boundaries of life and death. A team of researchers, led by Olivia Wilde, develops a serum to bring the dead back to life. As they delve into the supernatural, they unwittingly unleash dark forces, leading to chilling consequences and a descent into psychological horror.

'The Vast of Night' (2019)

Directed by Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night is a mesmerizing sci-fi mystery set in 1950s New Mexico. As a young switchboard operator (Sierra McCormick) and a radio DJ (Jake Horowitz) find out a strange audio frequency, they uncover a mysterious extraterrestrial presence. With captivating dialogue, suspenseful pacing, and a nostalgic atmosphere, the film pays homage to classic sci-fi.