'Modern Love' to 'Soulmates': Romantic shows on Amazon Prime Video

Romantic shows to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video

Not just the hopeless romantics, but don't we all crave some mushy love stories from time to time to take our minds off our mundane lives? We are talking about the world of love, happy endings, heartbreaks, and everything in between. If you have been craving something like that, then these romantic shows on Amazon Prime Video are your passport to such a delight.

'Catastrophe' (2015)

Created, written by, and starring Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, Catastrophe is a romantic sitcom that captures the messy yet endearing realities of adult relationships. The Emmy-nominated series follows the whirlwind relationship of Sharon and Rob, brought together by an unplanned pregnancy. Set in London, it humorously navigates the challenges of modern romance, marriage, and parenthood, offering a candid and chaotic look at love.

'Modern Love' (2019-2021)

Adapted from the New York Times column, the rom-com anthology series Modern Love explores the intricacies of love in all its forms, from the complexities of romantic relationships to the bonds that define our lives. Each episode deals with a unique theme- self-love, romance- platonic and sexual. Its star-studded cast comprises Cristin Milioti, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Anne Hathaway, and Andrew Scott, among others.

'Soulmates' (2020)

Created by William Bridges and Brett Goldstein, Soulmates narrates love stories with a twist of sci-fi. It delves into the implications of a near-future technology capable of identifying one's perfect soulmate. Each episode presents a unique story, exploring the moral, emotional, and societal consequences of finding one's true love, leaving you with a question- is love a choice or destiny?

'With Love' (2021- )

With Love is yet another rom-com that weaves a heartwarming tale of love, family, and self-discovery. Set during the holiday season, it revolves around the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, as they navigate life's ups and downs, grapple with secrets, and search for love in the bustling city of Los Angeles. While they're at it, they come across seemingly unrelated residents during the holidays.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (2022-)

Created by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age romantic series based on her namesake trilogy novel. Against the backdrop of picturesque landscapes of a coastal town, it follows the story of Belly, a teenage girl who spends her summers at a beach house with her mother's best friend and her two sons and ends up in a love triangle.

