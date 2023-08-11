Prabhas's 'Adipurush' is streaming on OTT now

Written by Aikantik Bag August 11, 2023 | 01:18 pm 1 min read

'Adipurush' is out on OTT now

Adipurush was one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and it fell flat on its face after it received severe backlash from viewers and critics. The movie based on Ramayana faced flak for its dialogues, shoddy VFX, and gimmicky characters. Now, the film has finally arrived on OTT to get another shelf life. Interestingly, it is streaming on two major OTT platforms.

OTT platforms, cast, and other details

The Om Raut directorial is streaming on the OTT giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The Prabhas-headlined film opened to great numbers at the box office but it tanked due to negative word of mouth. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh, among others. It is bankrolled by T-Series. The film is available in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

