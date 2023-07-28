'Made In Heaven' S02 unveiled with a 'baarat'; details inside
Made In Heaven Season 2 is coming back with a bang! Yes, the drama series is one of the most-anticipated sequels and finally, it is set for premiere on August 10. As our favorite wedding planners make a comeback on Amazon Prime Video, the makers unveiled the premiere date in a quirky big fat Indian wedding baraat in Mumbai and London.
More about the upcoming season
The makers posted a Reel where the protagonists Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala are seen unveiling the release date as the wedding convoy takes center stage. As per the look, Season 2 will be grander, raw, and heartfelt. The cast includes Shashank Arora, Jim Sarbh, and Kalki Kanmani, among others. It is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.