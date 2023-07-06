Entertainment

'Made In Heaven' S02 is here! Makers unveil new poster

'Made In Heaven' S02 is here! Makers unveil new poster

Written by Aikantik Bag July 06, 2023 | 12:41 pm 1 min read

'Made In Heaven' S02 is here!

It has been a perfect Thursday for cinephiles, it seems! Made In Heaven Season 2 is one of the most anticipated series and fans have been eager about its release date. The first season received rave reviews from critics and viewers. Creator Zoya Akhtar shared a new poster and revealed that the new season is coming soon. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Story, cast, and crew of the series

The series revolves around two wedding planners and how they explore the socio-economic divide through big fat Indian weddings. The series addresses several subjects ranging from sexuality to infidelity, social duality to human instincts. The cast includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Kanmani, and Jim Sarbh, among others. The project is bankrolled by Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Reema Kagti.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by zoieakhtar on July 6, 2023 at 12:28 pm IST

Share this timeline