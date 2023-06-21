Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to strike a deal with Netflix where the latter will stream some of the HBO titles. This licensing deal is still in talks and if it materializes, it will be for the first time in a decade that HBO shows will run on a rival platform. Reportedly, the first project of this arrangement will be the comedy series Insecure.

Deal likely to be non-exclusive

As per Deadline, Insecure starring Issa Rae will run on Netflix. The series ran for five seasons and finished in December 2021. If this deal is closed, there will a big shift in strategy across the premium pay landscape. Interestingly, this deal will be a non-exclusive contract allowing HBO Max to stream the same content. Let's see if it becomes a game-changer strategy.

