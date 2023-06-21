Entertainment

Armie Hammer-Elizabeth Chambers reach a mutual settlement on divorce

Armie Hammer-Elizabeth Chambers reach a mutual settlement on divorce

Written by Aikantik Bag June 21, 2023 | 12:47 pm 1 min read

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers reached a mutual divorce settlement

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers reached a mutual settlement after the latter filed for divorce in 2020. The former couple have reached an agreement, which will be soon finalized by a judge. Their divorce went through a tumultuous ride as there were a lot of allegations. The duo got married in 2010 and called it off in 2020.

The court document details

As per PEOPLE, the court document revealed the Declaration of Default, which stated, "the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court." During the initial days of break up, the duo stated that they had a mutual and amicable split.

Fans reacted to the news

