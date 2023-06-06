Entertainment

Ayushmann donates food-trucks to Chandigarh's transgender community; but problems abound

Ayushmann Khurrana donates food trucks to the LGBTQ+ community in Chandigarh to start food business

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the socially responsible actors in Bollywood. Recently, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor donated food trucks to the LGBTQ+ community in Chandigarh to empower the community in entrepreneurship. The chain of food trucks is named Sweekar (Acceptance). However, reports suggest that the Chandigarh administration and Panjab University have not assigned a place to run this small business yet.

Khurrana's take on this initiative

Dhananjay Chauhan, the first transgender student of Panjab University and an activist brought the matter to light. Tagging political leaders, Chauhan requested action be taken. Earlier, Chauhan thanked Khurrana for his support. The actor spoke about this initiative and said, "It is the love of the people that put us in a position where we can do our bit to empower people and communities."

