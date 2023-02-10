Lifestyle

How to support a child exploring gender or sexual identity

Embrace your child for who they are

Wondering how to support your child as they explore their gender and sexuality but are not sure where to start? The support that children get from their parents is of utmost importance in their journey of self-discovery. Read on to know five ways you can support your child who is gender non-conforming or is exploring their sexuality.

Create an open environment within the home

First of all, you need to throw away your heteronormative tinted lens. And let your child play with all types of age-appropriate toys (barbies/cars) and get dressed in any way they feel like. Allowing your child to be comfortable with their true nature can help you build an open space where they feel comfortable asking you questions or discussing thoughts about their identity.

Believe in your child

For a child, coming out to their parents about their gender identity or sexuality isn't easy. They have fear and anxiety about their parents' reactions and getting accepted as they are. If you want to be supportive, your child needs to know that you believe in them. Use open-ended questions like "Tell me more about it" or "What does this mean to you?"

Know you can't change their gender

It is important to understand that gender conversion therapies are all nonsense. These harmful practices, which claim to "repair" gender or sexuality, can have long-lasting consequences on your child's mental health such as anxiety, depression, substance use disorders, etc. Trying to change a child sends a wrong message that there is something wrong with them that needs to be fixed.

Talk to your child about it in a non-judgmental way

Expand your knowledge and clear your concepts on gender identity and sexuality first before confronting your child. Ask what they know about gender, ask what their gender is, and establish that sex and gender are two different concepts. While having discussions, avoid offering your own opinions. Give children the room to explore and not compulsively try to fit themselves into one neat box.

Connect them to support groups

If your child wants to know about their gender and sexual identity, what better way to connect with a support group? You can start by searching for LGBTQ+ groups in your city, or find an online forum for safe and judgment-free discussions. Support groups offer an avenue to exchange information, experiences, and resources with other gender-diverse children.