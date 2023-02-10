Lifestyle

Your ultimate guide to managing hunger during intermittent fasting

Do you feel tempted when you sniff the warm, delicious aroma of food at home during your intermittent fasting? Do you find it difficult to maintain the fast because of those hunger pangs? If you often find yourself craving food amid your practice of intermittent fasting, rest assured that it can be controlled. Here's how you can seamlessly get through your fasting.

Keep yourself full with water

Grab a glass of water whenever you feel hungry. If you feel hungry, it is quite likely that you are just thirsty. It is just that your body is not able to tell the difference. Or, you can even try sparkling water to satiate your hunger. The carbon dioxide in the water helps suppress your appetite and makes you feel less hungry.

Sip apple cider vinegar

Whenever you feel hungry, take a sip of apple cider vinegar to feel satiated. Drinking just 1-2 teaspoons would be enough to suppress your hunger and help you get through your fasting. Apple cider vinegar is a preferred option over white vinegar. If the taste is too strong for you to handle, pour it into a glass of water and then drink it.

Chew sugar-free gum

If chewing gum is allowed according to your rules of intermittent fasting, then definitely give it a go. Chewing gum can temporarily help you satiate your appetite. Go for the sugar-free one; it won't break your fast. However, it is important to know that chewing gum can make you feel more hungry later. So, chew it towards the end of your fast.

Make sure you're getting enough sleep

Not getting enough sleep makes one feel more hungry. Lack of sleep also makes it more difficult for your body to burn fat during fasting. A good night's sleep is necessary to maintain proper circadian rhythms. Good circadian rhythms can help regulate hormones that impact appetite and metabolism. If you are having trouble sleeping, consider using relaxation techniques before bedtime.

Distract yourself with work

Keep yourself occupied by focusing on your work, or on your daily chores. Or simply go meet a friend, declutter your wardrobe, or just go for a walk to distract yourself. Staying busy quite effectively diverts your attention from hunger. Quite a few times your brain will trick you into feeling hungry, however, the reality may be that you are just bored.