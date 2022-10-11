Lifestyle

All you need to know about the Weight Watchers program

The Weight Watchers diet plan is aimed at promoting better food choices

The WW (Weight Watchers) diet plan is aimed at improving the quality of life and promoting better food choices. A SmartPoints counting system, based on individual health needs, is used to give each recipe a certain value. The science-based approach aims to lose up to one kilogram every week to sustain steady weight loss. Here's all you need to know about the program.

Nutrient content How do the SmartPoints work?

SmartPoints are derived based on the protein, carbohydrate, fat, and fiber content of a food. The best foods have fewer calories, high nutritional value, and no added sugar and fats. They help you feel full, and the body makes more effort to process them. Every food or drink gets a value depending on its nutrient content. For example, grilled chicken salad scores eight points.

Online or In-person What is the process to join the WW plan?

You must decide between an online and an in-person program. After that, you will be weighed in private, taught the basics of the program, and asked to set goals under the guidance of your leader. People share their progress and provide tips at community sessions. The leaders provide tools for food tracking, healthy recipes, nutritional database, and fitness demos.

Pricing What are the different plans available?

There are different plans for WW like "digital access" which starts at $18 per month. It provides pre-recorded messages and events from WW coaches. The "Unlimited workshops plan" starts at $27 per month. You can select a WW coach and join a dieting group for weekly workshops. The "1-on-1 coaching plan" starts at $40 per month. It provides a WW coach for personal assistance.

New feature What are PersonalPoints?

WW has added two new features recently, the first being PersonalPoints. The personal point engine creates a point-based system unique to each individual. These also account for patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes and adhere to nutritional benchmarks by the American Diabetes Association. This personalized appeal allows users to create a program that works uniquely for them.

Guilt-free foods What are Zero-point foods?

The second feature is Zero-point foods. Users can enjoy certain food items without tracking. This allows them to stay fully satisfied throughout the day without worrying or stressing about tracking each and every meal. These include healthy food items like fiber-filled veggies, naturally sweet fruits, and lean proteins. However, there is the risk of overeating these zero-point foods which must be avoided.