All about milia: Causes, prevention, and treatment

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 11, 2022, 05:05 pm 2 min read

Milia, found more commonly in babies, are not a major cause of concern

Milia are tiny white or yellowish cysts on the skin, mostly found on the faces of infants. However, anyone can get them anywhere on the body. If you don't follow a proper skincare routine, use cosmetics that clog your pores, or do not get enough sleep, you are at risk of developing milia. Here's all you need to know about this skin condition.

Dead skin cells What causes milia?

Milia can happen when the dead skin cells get caught under the new skin and harden. It can also happen due to skin damage from an injury or long-term sun exposure. Long-term use of steroid medications may also result in this condition. Milia can be genetic or an autoimmune condition. Skin conditions like dandruff or eczema may also cause milia.

Not a harmful condition Milia are not a cause for concern

According to a 2008 review, 40-50% of newborn babies get milia within a month of birth. Most milia dissolve in a few weeks in babies, while in older children and adults, milia usually go away within a few months. It is not considered a harmful condition. However, if these cysts cause discomfort, or do not improve, consult a doctor.

Precautions What not to do

It is okay to let the milia be, so do not try to pop them. Picking at the skin can lead to an infection. Keep your skin as clean as you can. Don't forget to use sunscreen and moisturizer. If you use a retinoid cream or gel, always apply sunscreen after. Avoid skincare products with paraffin or petroleum oil if your skin is milia-prone.

Home remedies Home remedies to get rid of milia

Clean the affected area daily with mild soap to prevent your skin from chafing. Steam open your pores to release skin flakes trapped underneath. Pat dry your face before rinsing off the dead skin cells with lukewarm water. Exfoliate the area gently but regularly. Use an exfoliating cleanser that contains salicylic acid, citric acid, or glycolic acid once a week. Use sunscreen without fail.

Medical procedures Medical treatments for milia

Dermatologists can surgically remove milia by destruction curettage. Meanwhile, cryotherapy is a process of using liquid nitrogen to freeze and remove the milia. By deroofing, a sterile needle is used to pick out the contents of the cyst. Laser ablation is another effective method of removing cysts by focusing a small laser on the affected areas. Diathermy uses extreme heat to destroy the cysts.