What is salicylic acid and its various benefits?

Written by Lahari Basu May 14, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

It is important to know which ingredient in skincare product is beneficial for you.

A lot of work and knowledge goes into achieving smooth and youthful-looking skin. While we are constantly bombarded with new information and skincare products, it can be overwhelming to choose from the multitude of options. It is also important to know which product is right for you. For example, someone with dry skin must not use products with salicylic acid. Here's why.

Information What is salicylic acid?

Salicylic acid is a compound that occurs naturally in plants. This beta-hydroxy acid has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, and also works as an excellent exfoliant. It is used in several skincare products in varying proportions.

#1 Exfoliates skin

Salicylic acid helps to remove dirt and bacteria built upon the surface of the skin to clear pores. Removing dead skin cells and bacteria, it helps to purify and exfoliate, which improves the health and therefore the appearance of the skin. It is also an effective astringent that minimizes the appearance of pores by tightening the skin making it look youthful and smooth.

#2 Helps get rid of acne

Salicylic acid is the most popular skincare ingredient when it comes to acne. It has the ability to reduce and regulate sebum secretion, thus reducing pimples. Salicylic acid can remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. It is also great for reducing inflammation. It is also effective in combatting whiteheads and blackheads. However, salicylic acid doesn't benefit everyone in this area.

#3 Oily skin

Salicylic acid is lipophilic, i.e., it can penetrate into oily skin and clogged pores to deep clean the skin to reduce acne. It is the core ingredient in skin care products for oily skin. Excess oil on the skin can trap bacteria that worsen the condition. Salicylic acid can break down sebum on the surface of the skin to clear out excess oil.

#4 Who should not use salicylic acid?

If your congestion of pores is minor, salicylic acid may be too strong for a spot treatment option and could make your skin dry. Look for products with glycolic acid and lactic acid instead. Start with minimal application of salicylic acid when you first use it, so apply it once or twice a week. Once your skin is accustomed to it, increase the frequency.