Oily and acne-prone skin hacks that worked for me

Written by Anamica Singh Apr 11, 2022, 10:28 am 3 min read

Oily skin simply needs the right products and a dedicated skincare regimen.

Having oily skin means that your sebaceous glands work overtime and produce more than the required oil. If you don't deal with it properly, the result is clogged pores and acne. Oily skin needs a dedicated skincare routine, and trust me when I say this--if you follow the right regimen religiously, not only will acne go away, but you will end up glowing skin.

#1 Skip the commercial face wash

While choosing a face cleanser, do your research well and don't fall for the marketing hype. A commercial face wash that says it contains anti-acne ingredients isn't necessarily going to work for you. In fact, they sometimes leave a weird slick on the face that just won't go away. Choose a medicated cleanser but one that is gentle.

#2 Stay miles away from extra-foaming cleansers

Have you ever tried an extra-foaming cleanser? I have and loved the way it made my face squeaky clean. But I only later realized that it was doing more damage than good. Such cleansers not only wash off the excess oil but even the necessary oils, leaving your skin parched. Hence, your oil glands go into overdrive mode, causing even more oil and acne.

#3 Facial oils also work for oily skin

Oily skin beauties often skip facial oils, and with valid reason. But I once gave in and tried a facial oil that contained rosehip, and fell in love with it. It had a drier consistency, did not make my face oily and I woke up with younger-looking skin every morning. Facial oils are great moisturizers but you need to choose the right one.

#4 Add a chemical peel to your skincare regimen

Exfoliation is important, but instead of physical exfoliators (the ones with beads), choose a chemical exfoliator. They contain skin-friendly acids, such as glycolic acid, salicylic acid, mandelic acid, etc. They are also marketed as chemical peels and are widely available online. A glycolic acid peel worked for me (it reduced oil and made skin smooth). So choose one that best targets your problem area.

#5 Hydrating serums and moisturizers lower your oil production

Serum can be oily skin's best friend. It is light, hence absorbs easily, and is mostly water-based, with no problem of clogging the pores. Choose a hydrating serum as it will give a moisture boost to your skin, and make it soft, supple, and visibly smoother. For moisturizer, pick one that is water-based and preferably with hyaluronic acid for hydration minus the grease.