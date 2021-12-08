Lifestyle A guide to picking the right face wash

Keep a few things in mind before picking up a face wash

One of the most important parts of a skincare routine is washing your face with a good face wash. But, don't just pick a tube off the shelf simply because the salesperson told you it is good. There are several things to consider before zeroing in on one. Take a look at these five tips to pick the best one for you.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Cleansing your skin is the first step in a skincare routine. This is not the place to get lazy. However, it is important to pick the right cleanser as using one that doesn't suit your skin type might actually create further problems. Few things such as - your skin type, problems you are targeting, consistency of the face wash, etc. matter.

Type Know your skin type

First, know your skin type. It can be oily, dry, normal, or sensitive. Oil-based cleansers are great for dry skin but can lead to acne on oily skin. Similarly, alcohol or fragrance in cleansers can lead to rashes on sensitive skin. To know your skin type, you can either buy a skin type detection tool or try this simple process at home.

Problems Know your problem areas

After you have established your skin type, be clear about the skin problems you have been facing. Oily skin is prone to acne, so a cleanser containing salicylic acid or niacinamide is what you need. Dry skin obviously needs moisture, so a cream-based cleanser is what you should pick. Sensitive skin should stay from fragrant cleansers as your skin can react to the smell.

#3 How often should you wash your face?

According to skin specialists, everyone should wash their face at least twice a day. People with oily skin should resist the urge to wash their face multiple times to get rid of excess oil. In fact, this can lead to overdrying of skin, leading to secretion of even more oil from the glands to compensate for the lost moisture. Do not skip your moisturizer.

Timing Rules differ for those with dry skin and sensitive skin

Dry skin needs cleansing at least once a day. Choose a hydrating and moisturizing face wash to get rid of grime and dirt. Apply a moisturizer immediately after washing your face. People with sensitive skin also need to ensure proper cleansing with a face wash meant for sensitive skin. The above skin types can choose to use a cleanser only at night.