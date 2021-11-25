5 tips to help you become a good cat parent

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 03:55 pm

Cats are self-sufficient animals, unlike dogs

Are you planning to adopt a cat? Well, let me tell you that cats are gloriously self-sufficient animals, unlike dogs. So, it is easier even for a busy person to take care of them. However, if you are new to this concept, you might get intimidated, a little bit. So, check out some of the best tips to become a good cat parent.

#1

Hide things, plants that may be toxic for your feline

Cats are extremely playful. They like to jump, climb, and fit into small spaces inside the house. So, before you bring your cute little feline home, ensure to put away all the toxic things and house plants, if you have any. Cats are fond of eating plants, but some common plants such as peace lilies, lucky bamboo, and begonias could be dangerous for them.

#2

Cat-proof your house and get a room ready

Cats and chewing go hand-in-hand. So, you need to secure the power cords and close the garbage cans with tight-fitting lids. Also, you need to select a designated spot for your pet. That particular area should contain a litter box, bed, food, and toys. Moreover, if you have a dog door, ensure that your feline family member doesn't use it as an escape hatch.

#3

Groom your cat and buy the necessary supplies

Cats are low-maintenance pets. But if you don't like to see hair everywhere, you would want to invest in reliable grooming tools for your cat as they need grooming to some extent. To become a good cat parent, you have to keep it happy and comfortable. So, buy cat brushes, cat shampoo, nail trimmers, and different types of cat toys, and one cat bed.

#4

Start training your cat and don't give up easily

Cats are smart, hence they can be trained easily. Keep their training sessions crisp and teach them how to use the litter box, avoid jumping or scratching on furniture, and avoid biting. If you want them to learn fast, give your pet a reward for the behavior you want to encourage. Be patient and don't bail out even if your cat doesn't progress quickly.

#5

Don't forget to schedule check-ups with a good veterinarian

Find a good veterinarian for your cat nearby, and make sure to schedule your cat's health check-up if you notice any unusual behavior. Also, be sure to ask the vet if they observe anything different about your cat's health that you must know. So, prepare well before bringing your new furry friend home to make your cat's transition to a new life seamless.