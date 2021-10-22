#HealthBytes: Top 4 tips to manage your PCOS condition

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 04:29 pm

Health experts say a healthy lifestyle can help you manage the symptoms of the PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal imbalance that is seen in women of reproductive age. A few common symptoms of the condition are facial hair, irregular menstrual cycle, weight gain, and acne. PCOS affects both physical as well as mental health. Health experts have said that a healthy lifestyle can help you manage the symptoms of this condition. Here's more about it.

Immune system

Boost your immune system to overcome the symptoms

It is necessary to manage PCOS properly because the condition can lead to other health risks such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and high blood pressure. Boosting your immune system may also help you prevent the symptoms from getting aggravated. Always remember that a good immune system will increase your resistance power and the body's natural ability to fight such health issues.

Diet

Up your protein and iron intake, prevent anemia

Everyone experiences PCOS in different ways and it is important to bring healthier changes to your lifestyle to overcome the symptoms. Balance your intake of nutrients as they have a positive impact on your hormone levels. Add protein-rich foods to your diet. Up your iron intake as some may experience heavy bleeding during their menstrual cycle, which may lead to anemia or iron deficiency.

Stress management

Manage your stress to prevent hormonal imbalance

Stress can have a major impact on your hormones and it may also result in an irregular menstrual cycle, a big symptom of PCOS. We deal with a lot of problems in our daily lives and hence have ample reasons to get stressed. However, if you start inculcating positive changes in your lifestyle, you will be able to cope up with the same.

Other tips

Regular workout can maintain the timing of menstrual cycles

Experts have said that working out will help maintain the timing of your menstrual cycle. Cardio workouts may further boost your immunity, regulate your hormones, as well as fight insulin sensitivity in your body. Also, engage yourself in recreational activities that involve physical movements like dancing and gardening. Such activities also help you de-stress. Add these to your lifestyle quickly and enjoy being healthy!