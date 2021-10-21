Here is a beginner's guide to weight training

You have probably heard that when it comes to building muscle mass or achieving a toned body, weight lifting is an effective workout hack. Weight training leads to development of muscles. This helps when we age as well because that's the time when we start losing muscle mass. So if you haven't started training yet, go for it now!

Seek help

Take help of a personal trainer, talk to gym management

If you haven't ever lifted weight, you can take the help of a personal trainer who can aid you with proper form and set up a plan for you that may benefit your body. There are a lot of training sessions held by several gyms that help beginners learn and can make you understand the proper use of weight-lifting equipment.

Equipment

Don't go for dumbbells and barbells, choose kettlebells instead

You don't necessarily need all those dumbbells and barbells as there are many resistance exercises that you can do using your body parts, such as push-ups. However, you can begin with resistance bands and kettlebells for a full-body workout, especially if you are running short of time. Choose small weights like dumbbells of 2-5 pounds and increase as per your needs.

Exercises

This is how you can begin your weight training

The type of exercise depends upon the area you want to target primarily. If you want to go for your shoulder muscles, you should do a dumbbell shoulder press and if you choose triceps, chest, and shoulders, you can opt for a dumbbell chest press. It is crucial to note that overworking one single muscle group can lead to an injury.

Guide

Things to know before you begin

It is important to wear a proper outfit for weight lifting workouts. Also, use weight lifting gloves as and when needed. Don't forget to keep yourself hydrated throughout the regime. In case you feel a sharp pain while weight lifting, you need to stop immediately and seek medical help. While exercising, remember to inhale before you lift and exhale during the lift.