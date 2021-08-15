#HealthBytes: New to working out? These exercises will boost stamina

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 04:01 pm

Some exercises to build stamina if you are a newbie

Being a newbie to working out can be a daunting experience for those who have been inactive and have no prior experience. While it will take you some time to get your postures right, there are easy exercises that you can do additionally to help increase your stamina and endurance. This article outlines few such basic exercises that you can start doing right away.

Spot jogging

Jogging on the spot is effective; we are not kidding

Once you have decided to work out, there shouldn't be any reason for you to look back, not even the lack of gym equipment. Jogging on the spot is an effective workout for those who do not have a treadmill. All you have to do is stand with your feet hip-width apart and jog. Start with 15 minutes and slowly increase your time.

Skipping

Skipping increases stamina while burning calories

Skipping is a high-impact cardio workout that helps build stamina and burn calories. It also makes you agile and quick. Begin by using the jumping rope for 10 minutes every day and slowly increase the time. Once you've mastered the basic skip, you can challenge yourself with its numerous variations. What's more, jumping ropes are portable and you can carry them wherever you go.

Dance

Dancing your heart out is a good workout as well

Dancing is considered a full-body workout that is also excellent for those who are low in stamina. No, you don't have to be a professional dancer to reap its benefits and all you have to do is put on your favorite playlist and groove to its beats. You can begin by dancing for 15 minutes daily and slowly work to increase your time.

Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks is a classic full body workout

Begin by standing with your arms at your sides. Now, bend your knees and jump and spread your legs wide while lifting your arms overhead. Jump back to the center. Repeat this 30 times and gradually increase the number. The above exercises are great for those who are looking to be active and others who have begun working out and want to improve stamina.