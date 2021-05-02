#HealthBytes: Skipping breakfast? Here's how it can affect your health

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 02, 2021, 06:25 pm

That a healthy breakfast is essential to kickstart the day is common knowledge.

Yet, lunch happens to be the first meal of the day for many of us.

Breakfast means breaking the fasting state of the body, and a balanced meal assumes importance.

So, if you're someone who skips breakfast, here are reasons why you must get rid of this habit.

Blood sugar

Your blood sugar levels get affected, causing stress

Skipping breakfast can lower your sugar levels, causing stress and inflammation.

When there is no or less sugar in your body, adrenal glands release stress hormones and this causes the liver to break down proteins and fats for energy.

Organs get over-burdened, leading to low levels of blood sugar. Hence, it is important to have a healthy breakfast to keep the blood sugar optimal.

Heart diseases

Can increase the risk of atherosclerosis and other heart diseases

Studies have linked a high-energy breakfast to a reduced risk of atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases.

Atherosclerosis is the narrowing and hardening of arteries due to plaque build-up, which then leads to a reduced flow of oxygen-rich blood to the other parts of your body.

To avoid such complications, your breakfast should be a healthy mix of good proteins, whole grains, and fruits.

Mood

Skipping breakfast can have a negative impact on your mood

Not eating food until lunch can negatively impact your overall mood, cause crankiness, and lead to mood swings.

Your concentration can also get affected and you will be visibly irritated.

Food is fuel for the body and beginning the day with no source to draw energy from can overload the organs, and thus lead to several severe health complications over time.

Memory

May impact your spatial and short-term memory

A study conducted by the Journal of Adolescent Health found that a high-energy breakfast has a positive impact on the short-term memory of the participants.

Several other studies prove that healthy breakfast options help in improving the spatial memories of school children.

While these studies were conducted on children and teenagers, it is believed that the impact is the same on adults as well.