#HealthBytes: Your yummy favorite, peanut butter, has many health benefits

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 02, 2021, 01:46 pm

Peanut butter is a yummy favorite that is savored by both adults and children alike.

This butter is basically roasted peanuts that are ground to form a fine paste.

It is also a fairly balanced energy source that supplies all of the three macronutrients - carbohydrates, protein, and fat.

Contrary to popular belief, peanut butter has a host of health benefits.

Heart health

Lowers the risk of cardiovascular and coronary heart disease

Peanut butter contains p-Coumaric acid, which helps in reversing the damage done to cells that causes cardiovascular diseases.

Furthermore, it also has more unsaturated fat than saturated fat. Hence it also lowers the risk of cardiovascular and coronary heart disease.

However, peanut butter is high in calories and hence it is crucial to limit its intake to avoid putting on weight.

Neurodegenerative diseases

Contains niacin that protects against Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases

Peanuts are a rich source of niacin or vitamin B3 that protects the body against Alzheimer's disease or other neurodegenerative disorders.

This is because niacin helps in the recovery of cell damage of the brain, which provides protection against such diseases.

Also, the p-Coumaric acid content in peanut butter helps fight the oxidative stress on the cells of the body associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

Gallstones

Increases good cholesterol and reduces the risk of gallstones

Research suggests that consuming peanut butter more than five times a week will significantly reduce the risk of developing gallstones and other gall bladder diseases.

This is because most gallstones are cholesterol stones, which are a result of high levels of bad cholesterol.

Peanut butter contains healthy monounsaturated fats that increase good cholesterol and lowers bad cholesterol, thereby reducing the possibility of developing gallstones.

Muscles

Has unsaturated fat and proteins, helps in building body muscles

Peanut butter is high in calories and is a great addition to the diet for those who are into bodybuilding.

That's because it has an excessive amount of unsaturated fat and proteins. Both these help in building and repairing muscles.

Peanut butter and whole-grain bread are considered a complete protein meal as the bread contains the amino acid methionine, which is absent in the butter.