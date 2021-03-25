Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 12:10 am

Nose bleeding is an emergency situation and can be caused due to various reasons. This condition can affect people across every age group and should be brought to the attention of a doctor, immediately. The reasons for bleeding noses vary in adults and children. In this article, we focus on the five most common reasons that can cause bleeding noses in children.

Trauma External trauma caused due to fingernails, punch can injure nose

Fingernail trauma occurs due to nose-picking and is an injury that occurs when the columellar vein (a vein located near the tip of the nose) is injured by the finger. To avoid this, it is important to trim fingernails and teach children to not pick their nose. In older children, blunt force trauma such as a punch is a common reason for bleeding noses.

Infection Frequent sinonasal infections can lead to mucosal trauma and bleeding

Blowing the nose and sniffing are common acts when a person suffers from cold and sinusitis. However, these acts, when done frequently can cause mucosal trauma and bleeding. Sinonasal infections can further cause fleshy growth in the nose that can lead to blockage and bleeding. Thus, if your child experiences frequent nose infections, it is important to consult a doctor as soon as possible.

Objects Inserting foreign objects into the nose is another common reason

Young children may unknowingly insert objects such as peanuts and small toys up their nostrils. These foreign bodies are harmful and can immediately cause the nose to bleed. The condition can worsen when it goes unnoticed by the parents and particles migrate up the nose causing obstruction and frequent nosebleeds. Thus, any case of nose bleeding in children must be taken seriously.

Tumors Benign tumors in the nose can result in severe bleeding

Juvenile Nasopharyngeal Angiofibroma (JNA) are benign tumors that are common in young boys below the age of 15. The tumors are locally aggressive and destructive, and can cause a lot of bleeding. Bleeding in the case of tumors can be unprovoked and profuse, causing the child to become anemic. There are, however, no medicines for the condition and the tumors should be surgically removed.

Disorders Bleeding disorders can also be a cause