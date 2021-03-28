Not all acids are harmful, and there are a few like glycolic acid, lactic acid, etc., which are sought-after in the beauty industry. Salicylic acid is a chemical exfoliant that penetrates deep into the skin and tackles a number of issues. It is derived from willow bark, fruits, and vegetables, and can also be synthesized externally. Read on to know more about salicylic acid.

Acne It clears clogged pores, reduces acne, addresses root cause

Salicylic acid can sink deep into the skin and address the root causes of many skin issues. This colorless crystalline organic acid helps dissolve debris and dead skin cells that clog the pores and reduces sebum secretion, thus fighting acne. It also does not cause redness of the skin while fighting pimples and thus is a great anti-pimple product that shows no visible side-effects.

Clears blackheads Breaks skin's keratin barrier, removes dirt and sebum from pores

Blackheads and whiteheads have the same composition of dirt, hair follicles, dead skin cells, and sebum. However, blackheads are open pores, while whiteheads are closed ones. Salicylic acid helps here too, as it unclogs the dirt and gets rid of both. And, how does it work? Salicylic acid breaks the skin's keratin barrier and works to remove this dirt and sebum from the pores.

Products Also used in treatment of psoriasis, calluses, corns, and warts

Salicylic acid is a type of phenolic acid that is found in a wide variety of products. This component is usually a potent ingredient in cleansers, toners, serums, face washes, spot treatments, face masks, etc. Salicylic acid shampoos are also an effective way to treat dandruff on the scalp. It is also used in the treatment of psoriasis, calluses, corns, and warts.

Precautions Note: Get an expert opinion before using salicylic acid