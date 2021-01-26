When it comes to migraines, chances are that you will not really understand the agonizing pain until you experience one. Severe migraines can get debilitating with the body being sensitive to everything, from light to touch and smell. Not to mention nausea, which takes it to another level, altogether. Read on for few drug-free remedies to alleviate migraine symptoms next time you experience one.

Dark room Rest in a quiet, dark room or meditate

People with migraines experience extreme sensitivity to light and sound and blocking these triggers can help by not aggravating the pain. Sleeping in a quiet, dark room may help in bringing down the trouble. If you are unable to sleep, mindful meditation may also help ease physical pain. Concentrating on your breathing can prove to be a distraction to ease the throbbing pain, too.

Lavender oil Inhaling lavender oil can reduce the severity of headache

The smell of lavender is known to have a relaxed and calming effect and inhaling its scent helps in soothing migraine headaches. A 2012 study found that when people with migraine inhaled lavender essential oil, they reported reduced headache severity than those who did not. Alternatively, you can also sip on some home-brewed tea with dried lavender leaves for a relaxing effect.

Cold compress Using a cold compress will help with a numbing effect

Cold compresses are one of the most common ways to reduce migraine headaches. Research proves that applying a frozen neck wrap is the most effective way to reduce migraine headaches. Apply the ice pack around the neck for 15 minutes and remove it when you feel numbness. Make sure to not keep it for longer intervals as it can damage the skin.

Ginger Sipping on ginger water will help relieve nausea

Ginger is a powerful remedy and is known to treat a number of ailments such as vomiting, arthritis, and muscular aches, since ancient times. Mix half a teaspoon of ginger juice with a glass of water and take it at the onset of a migraine to relieve nausea. Gently massaging ginger onto the wrists and temples also provides relief from severe pain.

Acupressure Acupressure is a great practice to provide relief from pain