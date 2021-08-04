Handy tips to help your children cope with the pandemic



Children are the most affected due to the pandemic and as a caregiver, here's how you can help

A year-and-a-half since the onset of the pandemic, most of us are still getting ourselves adjusted to the new way of living. For parents and caregivers, this comes with the added responsibility of not just keeping the children safe, but also ensuring that the mental toll on them is minimal. Read on for a few tips that can help children during these trying times.

Physical activity

Help your child stay physically active

Daily physical activities are beneficial for your child's emotional and physical well-being. While it is considered unsafe to involve children in group activities, go on a run with your child or teach them a new sport like tennis or badminton. It's also a good idea to teach them the basics of yoga and meditation, which will help them in the long run.

Routine

Stick to a routine, as much as you can

Experts suggest that sticking to a regular schedule will give the child a sense of routine, even when they're home all day. A typical schedule may look like waking up, eating and going to bed at the same time, with other activities worked out in between. You can also set a timer to help kids know when activities are about to begin or end.

Socially active

Help them connect with friends and family

Staying at home with no social interaction can lead to increased irritability, not just for us, but for our little ones as well. For this, dedicate some time every week wherein your child can virtually spend time with their grandparents, extended family and friends. You can also help them organize a virtual party with their friends to bring a big smile to their faces.

Activity

Enroll them to learn a new activity or skill

Your child's extracurricular activities may have taken a hit due to the pandemic. However, with online classes being the new norm, it is easier for them to learn a new skill or hobby. Karate, singing, painting are a few of the many options they can choose from. Lastly, spending quality time every day is vital for both the parent and child's emotional well-being.