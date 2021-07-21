Turmeric tea: Try this potion for knocking off extra kilos

Turmeric tea contains several compounds that aids in quick weight loss

Turmeric is not just a popular culinary spice but is also an age-old ingredient in medicinal preparations. The health benefits of turmeric come from its compounds like curcumin, volatile oils, potassium and linolenic acids that impart anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, analgesic and anti-microbial properties to the spice. In recent years, turmeric tea has emerged as a weight-loss drink. Read on for the recipe and more.

Recipe

Turmeric tea can be prepared with just three ingredients

To prepare turmeric tea, all you need is a teaspoon of turmeric paste, half a teaspoon of ginger paste and a cup of water. Pour the water into a saucepan and add both ginger and turmeric paste. Bring the mixture to a boil and turn off the heat. Let it cool to room temperature. Strain the tea and drink it immediately.

Digestion

It aids in digestion and stimulates weight loss

A healthy gut is a key to weight loss and turmeric tea is the perfect recipe when it comes to a healthy gut. Drinking turmeric tea helps in relieving stomach disorders like gas and bloating. In addition, it also helps in regulating bowel movements. Further, the tea increases bile production that emulsifies fat, thus making it an excellent choice to lose weight.

Fat accumulation

Helps in reducing fat accumulation around the tummy

Metabolic syndrome is a risk factor that is linked with obesity. When fat accumulates around the abdomen, it causes metabolic changes in the body that leads to metabolic syndrome. Studies suggest that regular consumption of turmeric and turmeric tea is a healthy way to reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels. This aids in weight loss and also gives way to a flat tummy.

Mint leaves and cinnamon

Adding mint leaves and cinnamon add to the benefits

While simple turmeric tea is by itself a healthy beverage, adding mint leaves and/or cinnamon further boosts its benefits. Mint leaves have rich fiber content and they prevent conditions like indigestion while also stimulating the digestive enzymes that convert fat into energy. Likewise, cinnamon is a potent antioxidant and adding it to the tea can help improve insulin sensitivity.