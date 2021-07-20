#HealthBytes: How to fix a broken or chipped tooth

A chipped or broken tooth can be painful and these tips will help fix it

A chip or crack in the tooth is bound to be extremely painful. When your tooth cracks, its intensity depends on the nature of the injury and the condition of the tooth. While you need to go to a dentist to get it fixed, before that, there are some steps that you should immediately take in case you injure your teeth.

Cold compress

Rinse mouth with warm water and apply cold compress

After an injury where you may have broken or chipped a tooth, it is important to immediately rinse the mouth with warm water. Apply pressure to the tooth to stop bleeding and place a cold compress on the area to reduce any swelling. The broken part of the tooth (if any) should be wrapped in gauze and taken to the dentist.

Saline water

Place the fallen tooth in saline water or milk

If the tooth has fallen off the mouth, use gauze and place it back into the socket if possible. But, if you are unable to hold the tooth in place, put it in a glass of milk, saline solution or water and immediately head to the dentist. In such situations, it is imperative that you reach the dentist within 30 minutes of the injury.

Tips

Few things to do before visiting the dentist

If the broken part of the tooth has a jagged edge, apply dental wax over it to keep it from slicing your tongue. However, this will not work if a section of the tooth is missing. Irrespective of the nature of the damage, it is important to not chew on the damaged side. Flossing is another way to reduce pressure and irritation.

Dentist

Is it important to visit a dentist for small cracks?

The depth of the damage is best analyzed by a dentist. In the case of a chip, the sharp edges can cut your soft tissues and can aggravate the pain and infection. Furthermore, if severe cracks are left untreated, it can lead to tooth canal, tooth loss or infections. Hence, it is important to seek professional help to be on the safer side.