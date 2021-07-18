Skin issues that can easily be avoided by using sunscreen

Regular application of sunscreen helps reduce acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and discoloration of skin

We could go on and on about the importance of using sunscreen on our skin. When we expose ourselves to the sun, the harmful UVA and UVB rays penetrate the skin causing cell damage. This may lead to several skin diseases, including skin cancer. However, applying sunscreen every time you step out has other benefits, too. Read on to know more.

Regular use of sunscreen helps in avoiding hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation is the darkness of certain areas of the skin over other parts. It is caused by the accumulation of excessive melanin in certain areas of the skin and can be caused by hormonal changes, genetics, and over-exposure to the sun. Regular use of sunscreen is known to be an excellent preventive measure to avoid hyperpigmentation of the skin.

A combination of vitamin C and sunscreen helps reduce discoloration

When patches of your skin turn red, brown, or even green, it is called skin discoloration. Studies suggest that applying sunscreen and vitamin C is a great remedy to reduce discoloration of the skin. This is because the antioxidants in vitamin C control the excessive production of melanin, while sunscreen helps prevent any inflammatory damage that is caused by UV rays.

It is an effective remedy to reduce acne marks

Sunscreen may not be the first product that comes to your mind to reduce acne but truth be told, applying it along with other targeted products is the only way to reduce acne marks. This is because when healing occurs due to the retinol in acne products, the skin is more susceptible to inflammation. Hence, acne marks can not be treated without sunscreen.

Avoids premature aging of the skin

Wrinkles, fine lines, and sunspots are changes to the skin that occurs due to aging. However, these symptoms may manifest early due to premature aging. The primary reason for this is skin damage that is caused by overexposure to the sun and lack of using sunscreen. Hence regular usage of sunscreen will also help in maintaining youthful and glowing skin.