Tulsi or the 'holy basil' has several health benefits and this is exactly why this wonder herb has been capturing a special place in medicine, for centuries. The goodness of tulsi, however, does not stop with its medicinal values. It also works wonders on the skin and hair. Read on to know how you can use tulsi to suit your skincare needs.

Acne Has antimicrobial properties that help in treating acne

The antimicrobial properties of tulsi make it effective in removing toxins and bacteria from the skin and hence reducing acne. Make your own face mask by mixing one tablespoon of its extract and one teaspoon of sandalwood powder. Apply this on your face and leave it to dry. Rinse with cool water. Repeat it two times a week.

Aging Drink tulsi concoction every day, this will prevent premature aging

Premature aging is caused by the action of free radicals in the body, which is also associated with several other severe ailments. The activity of harmful free radicals can be reversed by tulsi and it also helps in getting healthy, rejuvenated skin. For this, boil a few tulsi leaves in water and drink the mixture every day. Make this a habit for life.

Moisturizing Moisturizes and nourishes the skin; lightens skin tone

Further, tulsi helps in detoxifying your skin by clearing it off accumulated dirt and pollutants. This also nourishes the skin from the inside. Tulsi is also a good moisturizer and thus its mask works both as an exfoliator and moisturizer. Prepare a mask by mixing tulsi leaves with gram flour and water. Apply it to the face and let it dry. Rinse well.

Dandruff Tulsi mask is an ideal solution to your dandruff problem