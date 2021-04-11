Last updated on

Hair fall is a common condition that affects both men and women. In their late 20s and early 30s, men may notice mild thinning of hair, and this is how hair fall begins. Hence, if preventive measures are not taken, this can lead to balding. Here are a few easy remedies to reduce hair loss and promote healthy hair growth in men.

Oil massage Regularly massage the scalp with lukewarm oil, preferably coconut

Massaging the scalp improves blood circulation and stimulates the hair follicles. There are several oils that are great for healthy hair and applying them twice a week can lead to stronger, healthy hair. Massaging lukewarm coconut oil helps keep scalp infections at bay. Olive oil, argan oil, almond oil are few other oils that can reduce hair loss.

Garlic Garlic is rich in zinc, calcium; strengthens hair follicles

Applying garlic extracts on the scalp is a sure-shot remedy to curb hair fall. Garlic is rich in zinc and calcium, which strengthen the hair follicles. Take garlic juice or its extract and gently massage it onto the scalp with cotton balls. Cover your head with a shower cap and leave it overnight. Rinse off the next day with your regular shampoo.

Onion juice Onion juice contains sulphur that stimulates hair follicles

Onion juice is one of the most traditional remedies to treat hair fall. This is because they contain sulphur that stimulates the hair follicles to improve circulation and reduce hair fall. Extract the juice from onions or shallots and apply it to your hair with a cotton ball. Wash it off after an hour. Repeat this twice a week for significant results.

Coconut milk Coconut milk has antibacterial properties, prevents scalp infections