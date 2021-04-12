Last updated on Apr 12, 2021, 01:00 am

Oranges are not just good for health, but also works wonders on the skin. Its juice, pulp or even the dried orange peel powder, all can be applied to the skin directly. This works great if you have an event/party to attend because you get a glowing skin immediately after applying any of these. Here are some DIY orange packs for each skin type.

Oily skin For oily skin: Orange peel, multani mitti and rose water

First, grind dried orange peel in a mixer. Then, mix one tablespoon of the orange peel powder with one tablespoon of multani mitti. Pour in enough rose water to make this into a paste with a fine consistency. Apply this pack on the face and neck and leave it on till it dries. Apply this mixture twice a week to remove blackheads and whiteheads.

Dry skin For dry skin: Orange juice, sugar and honey face pack

Mix two tablespoons of fresh orange juice, a tablespoon of sugar and one teaspoon of honey. Apply it on the face and neck and gently scrub. Rinse off with cold water. Alternatively, mix two teaspoons of orange peel powder with one teaspoon milk. Apply the face pack and let it dry. Rinse with cold water. Do this twice a week for smooth skin.

Acne For reducing acne, make a neem and orange juice pack

Those who are prone to acne can take help from the humble neem-orange juice pack. Make a neem paste, and then mix about two tablespoons of the paste with two tablespoons of orange juice. You can also add coconut/soy milk to form a fine paste. Apply this mixture to your face and neck. Leave it on till it's semi-dry and rinse with cold water.

Sensitive skin And for sensitive skin, aloe vera-orange peel face pack works