Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reaches third successive Wimbledon semi-final: Stats
What's the story
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the 2025 Wimbledon semi-final after beating Cameron Norrie. The Spaniard claimed a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win over Norrie in the men's singles quarter-final at Centre Court. Alcaraz, who claimed his 19th successive Wimbledon win, has reached three semi-finals on the trot here. He is vying for his record third Wimbledon title. Here are the key stats.
Grand Slams
Alcaraz at Grand Slams
Alcaraz is a five-time Grand Slam winner. Besides his two Wimbledon titles (2023-2024), he has won one US Open and two French Open honors. With this result, Alcaraz has raced to a 76-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, his win-loss tally reads 23-3. Notably, Alcaraz came into Wimbledon 2025 after winning the French Open. He is 16-1 at Slams this year.
Form
Alcaraz has been on a roll
Last month, Alcaraz won the Queen's Club after beating Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7 (5), 5-2 in the final. He started the 2025 season with a quarter-final exit at Australian Open. He won the ATP Rotterdam title thereafter. Alcaraz was ousted early in Miami before he captured the Monte-Carlo Masters. He won the Italian Open and Roland Garros titles next.
Information
Alcaraz eyes this record
Notably, Alcaraz completed the Channel Slam last year, which means winning the French Open and Wimbledon in the same season. This year, the Spaniard can join Bjorn Borg as the only men (Open Era) to win the Channel Slam twice.
Information
Alcaraz owns 5-2 lead over Norrie
Alcaraz now has a 5-2 lead over Norrie in the ATP head-to-head series. Their previous two meetings were in tournament finals. Norrie won in Rio de Janeiro, while Alcarz prevailed in Buenos Aires.