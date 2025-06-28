All you need to know about Wimbledon 2025

The prestigious Wimbledon Championships is set to begin on June 30. The tournament will run until July 13 at the iconic All England Club. Last year, Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova clinched the men's and women's singles titles. This year, Alcaraz will be aiming for a third consecutive men's title after defeating Novak Djokovic in the last two finals. Meanwhile, the women's singles has witnessed 7 different winners in the last 7 editions since Serena Williams clinched victories in 2015 and 2016.

Title pursuits Djokovic, Sinner and Alcaraz are favorites in men's singles Serbia's Djokovic, 38, is still chasing a record 25th major title. Djokovic last won a Grand Slam title in 2023 (US Open). He last won the Wimbledon in the same year. In 2025, Djokovic suffered semi-final exits at Australian Open and Roland Garros respectively. Meanwhile, world number one and three-time Grand Slam winner, Jannik Sinner, will look to recover from his defeat against Alcaraz in an epic French Open final earlier this month. On the other hand, Alcaraz has won 5 Slam honors and is chasing a third Wimbledon title.

Women's A look at the title favorites in women's singles In women's singles, Coco Gauff could challenge for her maiden Wimbledon title. She comes into the tournament having won her maiden Roland Garros title. She is a two-time Slam winner. Aryna Sabalenka has been a six-time Slam finalist and owns a 3-3 record. She was a runner-up this season at both the Australian Open and French Open respectively. Sabalenka is a two-time finalist at Wimbledon. Jessica Pegula, who has won the Bad Homburg Open on Sunday, is another contender.