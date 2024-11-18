Summarize Simplifying... In short Jannik Sinner's powerful serve led him to victory at the 2024 ATP World Tour Finals, where he hit 14 aces in the championship match.

The 23-year-old made history by joining Federer and Djokovic as the only men to win the Australian Open, US Open, and ATP Finals in a single season, and he's the first player born in the 2000s to win the ATP Finals.

Remarkably, he didn't drop a set throughout the tournament, a feat not achieved since Ivan Lendl in 1986. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sinner overcame Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in Turin (Image Source: X/@atptour)

Jannik Sinner wins 2024 ATP World Tour Finals: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:30 am Nov 18, 202412:30 am

What's the story Jannik Sinner has claimed the 2024 ATP World Tour Finals, having overcome Taylor Fritz in Sunday's championship match. The Italian tennis star, cheered on by a raucous crowd of 12,500 at the Inalpi Arena, displayed his incredible prowess to win the contest in straight sets (6-4, 6-4). Though Fritz saved the first three break points in the first set, he couldn't handle Sinner's unyielding pressure. Sinner then got the job done in the 2nd set.

Game strategy

Sinner's powerful serve helps him dominate

Sinner's powerful serve has been an integral part of his performance at the Turin tournament. In the first set against Fritz, he hit a whopping 10 aces from the 21 first serves that he landed, according to Infosys ATP Stats. This strategic play proved pivotal in clinching his lead in the championship match and keeping Fritz on the back foot. He finished the contest with 14 aces to highlight his big-serving game.

Potential milestones

Sinner makes history at ATP Finals

Sinner has joined tennis legends Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to have won the Australian Open, US Open, and ATP Finals in a single season. The 23-year-old has also become the first player born in the 2000s to lift the trophy at this prestigious season finale. Meanwhile, a straight-sets win sees him become the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1986 to win without dropping a set.

Information

Here are the match stats

Sinner doled out 14 aces compared to Fritz's 8. Notably, the Italian committed zero double faults with Fritz managing two. Sinner had an 83% win on the 1st serve and a 63% win on the 2nd. He converted 2/3 break points.

Do you know?

4-1 lead for Sinner in terms of H2H record

Sinner has extended his lead over Fritz to 4-1 in five meetings on the ATP Tour. Notably, he met Fritz for the 2nd time in the season-end tourney this year, winning both clashes 6-4, 6-4. Sinner also beat Fritz in the 2024 US Open final.

2024

8th title for Sinner in 2024

Sinner enjoyed a terrific 2024 season. He won the Australian Open, ATP Rotterdam, Miami Open, Halle Open, Cincinnati Masters, US Open, Shanghai Masters, and now the ATP World Tour Finals. Meanwhile, Sinner also reached the China Open final in addition to losing in the semis at Monte-Carlo Masters, Indian Wells Masters and French Open.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Words

It's amazing, it's my first title in Italy: Sinner

"It's amazing, it's my first title in Italy and it means so much to me," said Sinner after his victory. As per the ATP, Sinner improved to 50-3 on hard courts in 2024. "It's something very special. I just tried to understand what works best for each opponent, trying to play my best possible tennis. That was the key," he added. He also notched his Tour-leading 70th win of the season.