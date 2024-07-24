In short Simplifying... In short Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's Olympic journey has been a rollercoaster.

What's the story In a career spanning nearly two decades, Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic has won 98 ATP titles. This includes a total of 24 Grand Slams, the joint-most by a player (male or female) with Margaret Court. However, Djokovic's quest for an elusive gold at the Olympic Games continues. The Serb is gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics men's tennis event scheduled at Roland Garros.

2008

2008 Beijing Games: Djokovic's only Olympic medal

Djokovic's first and only medal at the Olympics came at the 2008 Beijing Games. The Serb, seeded third in men's singles, reached the semi-finals before losing to Rafael Nadal. Djokovic then beat other semi-final's loser, James Blake to settle for the bronze match. Djokovic, along with Nenad Zimonjic, faced a first-round exit in the doubles segment.

2012

2012 London Games: Djokovic misses by a whisker

Djokovic was the flag-bearer of Serbia at the 2012 London Olympics. He beat fifth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to qualify for the men's singles. However, eventualy gold-medalist Andy Murray humbled Djokovic in straight sets. Djokovic lost his bronze medal match too as Juan Martin del Potro prevailed. Earlier that year, Djokovic had won his third Australian Open title.

Information

2016 Rio Olympics: First-round exit

Djokovic had a disastrous run at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He suffered a men's singles first-round exit, losing to Juan Martin del Potro. It was the first instance of Djokovic losing the opening round since January 2009.

2020

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Another defeat in bronze medal match

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Djokovic lost his men's singles semi-final to Alexander Zverev. The Serb then missed the bronze medal, losing to Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic also teamed up with Nina Stojanovic for the mixed doubles event. They lost in the semi-finals to Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina. The duo withdrew from the bronze medal match as Djokovic suffered a shoulder injury.