Novak Djokovic claims his 69th hard-court title: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 11, 2023 | 04:40 pm 2 min read

Novak Djokovic won the 2023 US Open

Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic claimed the 2023 US Open title after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. Djokovic beat Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to secure his fourth US Open trophy. Djokovic is now the oldest winner of the US Open (men's singles). He also won a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam honor. The Serbian now owns 69 titles on hard courts (ATP Tour).

His incredible stats on hard courts

As mentioned, Djokovic won his 69th ATP Tour title on hard courts. He is only behind Swiss ace Roger Federer, who owns a record 71 hard-court titles. Djokovic now has a win-loss record of 682-122 on hard courts. Only Federer has more than 600 wins in this regard. He tops this list with a win-loss record of 783-155.

Second-most hard-court wins among men and women

Djokovic has the second-most match-wins on hard courts among men and women. While Federer leads the tally for men, legend Serena Williams recorded 541 hard-court wins in her illustrious career. Therefore, Djokovic is ahead of Williams as well.

14 Grand Slam titles on hard courts

As many as 14 of Djokovic's Grand Slam titles have come on hard courts. While the Serbian claimed his fourth US Open title, he owns a total of 10 titles (most) at the Australian Open (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023). Djokovic has a win-loss record of 89-8 here. He has won all of his 10 final appearances here.

20 hard-court major finals

It is worth noting that Djokovic holds the record for playing the most hard-court finals at Grand Slams (20). The 36-year-old played his 10th men's singles final at the 2023 US Open. He became the first man in the Open Era to qualify for 10 finals at multiple Grand Slams (also at the Australian Open).

Seven consecutive hard-court finals

Djokovic has the most appearances in the finals of both the Australian Open (10) and US Open (10). Between 2010 and 2013, the Serbian reached seven consecutive hard-court finals at Grand Slams (US Open: 2010-2013 and Australian Open: 2011-2013).

Other records of Djokovic

Djokovic owns a total of 69 'Big Titles', comprising Grand Slams, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. As many as 48 of these titles have come on hard courts, the most by a player in this regard. Djokovic has a win percentage of 84.8 on hard courts, the highest by a player.

