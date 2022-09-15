Sports

Legend Roger Federer to retire from tennis after Laver Cup

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 15, 2022

Roger Federer is a veteran of 20 Grand Slam titles

Legend Roger Federer is set to retire from tennis following the upcoming Laver Cup. The 41-year-old informed about the same through a heartfelt note on Twitter. Federer stated that he will play more tennis in future, but "just not at Grand Slams or in on the ATP Tour". One of the greatest to brace the sport, Federer will finish with 20 Grand Slams.

Twitter Post Here is Federer's tweet

Federer remains one of the most prolific players in tennis history. He is deemed the greatest player of grass courts. Federer owns most Wimbledon men's singles titles (8). He also has six Australian Open and five US Open titles to his name. Federer has won the French Open only once. He has a win-loss record of 369-60 at Grand Slams.

Major When did Federer win his last major title?

Federer last clinched a Grand Slam title in 2018 (Australian Open). He defeated Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win his sixth Australian Open title. The Swiss maestro became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title since Ken Rosewall in 1972. Federer defended a major title for the 10th time. He won the 2017 Australian Open after defeating Rafael Nadal.

Developments Federer last played at Wimbledon in 2021

Federer has the third-most major titles (20) after Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21). The former stumbled in recent times due to multiple injuries. He underwent two arthroscopic surgeries in 2020 before returning to the ATP Tour (2021 Wimbledon). However, Federer pulled following the grass-court Slam as he required a third operation. He reached the quarter-final in that edition, his last ATP tournament.

Records Incredible records of Federer

Federer has won the second-most ATP matches in tennis history (1,251-275). He is one of the two players to have won over 100 titles (103), the other being Connors (109). Federer remains the only man to win five consecutive US Open titles (2004-08) in the Open Era. The Swiss recorded a streak of 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals (2005 Wimbledon to 2007 US Open).

Do you know? Another magnificent feat of Federer

Federer will finish as the only man to feature in Wimbledon and US Open finals in the same year for six consecutive years (2004-2008). He won both Grand Slams in the same year for four back-to-back years (2004-2007).

Wimbledon Federer's astonishing feats at Wimbledon

Federer is the most successful man at Wimbledon, having won eight titles (2003-07, 2009, 2012, 2017). The Swiss legend has won the joint-most consecutive Wimbledon titles (5) with Bjorn Borg. Federer has a win-loss record of 105-14 in the grass-court Slam. He is the only man to have won over 100 matches at Wimbledon (105). He claimed his 100th Wimbledon match-win in 2019.

Records Other notable records of Federer at Wimbledon

Federer is one of the two players, the other being Bjorn Borg, to have won the Wimbledon title without dropping a set. The former won 2017 Wimbledon, winning all matches in straight sets. Federer also remains the oldest champion at Wimbledon (35 years, 11 months). He has featured in the most number of matches in the prestigious tournament (119).

Goodbye Federer will bid adieu at Laver Cup

During a recent appearance at the Centre Court, Federer indicated that he could play a tournament in Basel this October. The Siwss also stated that he is also hopeful of competing at Wimbledon in 2023. However, the impending Laver Cup will be Federer's last. He will team up with his Spanish counterpart Rafael Nadal in the tournament, scheduled to be played in September.