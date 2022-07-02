Sports

Wimbledon: Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic advance in mixed doubles

Wimbledon: Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic advance in mixed doubles

Written by V Shashank Jul 02, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

Sania Mirza is competing in her 13th season of mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Sania Mirza and partner Mate Pavic have progressed after winning their mixed doubles opener at the 2022 Wimbledon. The Indo-Croatian duo beat Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze and Spain's David Vega Hernandez in a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) in the opening round. The sixth-seeded pair will now face the winner of the match between Andreas Mies-Erin Routcliffe and Latisha Chan-Ivan Dodig. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

The match lasted an hour and 58 minutes. The duo of Sania and Pavic smashed 11 aces to their rivals' tally of seven. They conceded two double faults and converted two of their 12 break points. They pocketed a total of 103 points. The duo captured 58 points through serves and enjoyed a 74% win record on their first serve.

Doubles First-round exit in 2022 Wimbledon doubles

Sania had suffered a first-round exit alongside Czech Lucie Hradecka in the women's doubles edition of the tourney underway on Wednesday. The duo lost in three sets to Magdalena Frech and Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 4-6, 2-6. Sania is competing in her last edition of Wimbledon. The 35-year-old will bid adieu to the sport after this season.

AO Sania exited in the mixed-doubles quarters at Australian Open

Sania had a commanding start alongside two-time mixed doubles winner, Rajeev Ram, in the 2022 Australian Open. The Indo-American duo breezed past Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Nikola Cacic 6-3, 7-6(3). They bested the wildcard duo of Ellen Perez and Matwe Middlekoop 7-6(8), 6-4. However, their run came to an end in the quarters, as they lost to eventual winners Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler.

Sania India's most successful tennis player

Mirza is by far the most successful female tennis player from India. To date, she is known for her meticulous forehands and volleying skills. She has a total of three Grand Slam titles in women's doubles and as many in mixed doubles. She emerged as the first Indian woman to hold the number one ranking (either singles or doubles).

Information Win for Venus and Jamie

Venus Williams enjoyed a solid return, pairing with Jamie Murray. They beat Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3 in the first round of mixed doubles at Wimbledon. Williams and Murray will face British wildcards Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara in the second round