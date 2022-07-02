Sports

Stuart Broad becomes third pacer to complete 550 Test wickets

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 02, 2022, 05:08 pm 2 min read

Broad dismissed Mohammed Shami to script history

England pace spearhead Stuart Broad has become just the third fast bowler to pick 550 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved the historic feat on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test against India at Edgbaston. Overall, Broad is only the sixth bowler to enter the 550-wicket club in the longest format. We list out the records broken by Stuart Broad.

Feat Broad reached the landmark in the morning session

Broad dismissed Mohammed Shami in the morning session on Day 2 to clinch his 550th Test wicket. He has taken 156 Tests to achieve the milestone. His compatriot James Anderson achieved this feat in 2018. Nevertheless, the former is the sixth bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (656), Anil Kumble (619), and Glenn McGrath (563) to reach the feat.

It is to note that Anderson picked his 550th wicket in 2018 against India at Edgbaston. It was England's 1000th match in the format. Four years later, Broad has unlocked this achievement at the same venue against the same opposition.

India Broad races to 72 Test wickets against India

Broad has raced to 72 wickets against India in Test cricket. He averages 28.50 against the Indians (two five-wicket hauls). As many as 62 of these wickets have come at home (at 23.14). Broad has the second-most Test wickets against India after Anderson (138). The latter is the leading wicket-taker against them in the format by a distance.

Record Broad conceded 35 runs in 84th over

Apart from taking his 550th Test wicket, Broad registered an unwanted record in the ongoing Test. Broad, bowling the 84th over, went on to concede 35 runs. By doing so, the right-arm pacer has now conceded the most runs ever in an over in Tests. India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah thrashed Broad in the over (4, Wd5, N6, 4, 4, 4, 6, 1).

Do you know? Another unwanted record for Broad

Broad now has the world record for conceding most runs in an over in both Tests and T20Is. Back in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 against India at Durban, Broad had conceded 36 runs as Yuvraj Singh smashed him for six sixes.