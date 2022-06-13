Sports

Smith vs Root vs Kohli: Comparison after 27 test centuries

Kohli slammed his last Test ton in November 2019

On Sunday, England's Joe Root smashed his 27th Test ton in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. The 31-year-old has now equaled the century count of Australia's Steve Smith and India's Virat Kohli in red-ball cricket. With all three being prolific run-getters in the modern era, comparisons are bound to happen. We decode their stats after their 27 Test centuries.

Smith, Root, and Kohli have been the best batters for their respective sides for over a decade.

The trio has dominated the longest format since their debuts.

Root's flair and technique make him a must-see player.

Smith's approach and application is stupendous.

Kohli's insatiable thirst for runs is one of a kind.

They have stamped their names among cricketing legends in red-ball cricket.

Stats Root lights up Trent Bridge

Root raced to his 27th Test hundred in 116 deliveries. He went on to score a mammoth 176 off 211 balls, smashing 26 fours and a six. He hammered the Kiwis at a remarkable rate of 83.41. Root registered his 11th score of 170 or more in the longest format. Notably, he had slammed a match-winning 115* in the previous Test at Lord's.

Runs Smith has seven 50-plus scores post 27th Test ton

Smith's last Test century was against India at the SCG in 2021 (131). He followed it with an 81 in the second innings. He has stamped seven fifty-plus scores since his 27th Test hundred. He was dismissed on 93, his highest score in this period, at the Adelaide Oval during Ashes 2021/22. He has 642 runs across 15 innings since his last century.

Performance Kohli averages 28.03 since his last Test ton

Kohli's last Test ton was against Bangladesh in November 2019. He had smacked 136 off 194 deliveries at Eden Gardens. Post that, he has played 17 Tests wherein he has averaged a mediocre 28.03. He has compiled 841 runs that include six fifties. His best score in this interval was a gritty 79 off 201 deliveries against SA at Newlands.

Away Performance in away Tests

In away conditions, Kohli has scored 495 runs in nine Tests. He has averaged 29.11 and clocked four fifties. Smith has better numbers in this regard. The Aussie batter averages 56.50, having smacked 226 runs in five Tests, including three fifties (HS: 78). Meanwhile, Root will be next seen in an away Test during England's tour of Pakistan in November-December.

Career A look at their Test careers

Kohli has aggregated 8,043 runs in 101 Tests. He averages 49.95 and has struck 27 tons and 28 fifties. Smith has compiled 8,010 runs in 85 Tests. He averages an astonishing 59.77. He has slammed 27 hundreds and 36 fifties. Meanwhile, Root has stacked up 10,191 runs in 119 Tests. He has clobbered 27 tons and 53 fifties. Not to forget, he averages 50.20.