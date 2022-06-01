Sports

Worried about Virat Kohli's form? These records will amaze you

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 01, 2022

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is yet to re-discover his Midas touch. Kohli, known as the Run Machine, has been devoid of runs of late. Although he touched the 300-run mark in IPL 2022, the 33-year-old averaged just 22.73. However, one should not forget how Kohli has entertained us with his match-winning knocks over the years. Here, we decode his lesser-known records (international cricket).

Number 3 Kohli has over 10,000 ODI runs at number three

Kohli is deemed a modern-day great in limited-overs cricket. He has been the most prolific number-three batter, especially in ODIs, since his debut. Kohli is one of the two batters to have slammed over 10,000 ODI runs at this position. He has smashed 10,195 runs from 199 ODIs while batting at number three. Kohli is only behind Ricky Ponting (12,662) on this tally.

Do you know? Kohli averages 61.04 at number three

Kohli has an incredible average of 61.04 while batting at number three in ODIs, the highest (among batters with over 5,000 runs). He has slammed 36 ODI tons at his position. Interestingly, no other batter even has 30 ODI tons at number three.

Feat Second-most runs in middle overs (ODIs)

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is the only Indian batter with over 9,000 runs in middle overs (11-40) in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter has racked up 9,205 ODI runs at a phenomenal average of 71.35 in this phase (SR: 93.46). Overall, he is only behind former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 9,944 ODI runs in the middle overs.

Match-winner Kohli, the match-winner!

Kohli has been a match-winner across formats. He has won India several crunch games single-handedly. He is one of the three batters to have smashed over 15,000 international runs in winning cause (15,250). Kohli averages a staggering 66.01 in matches won by India (270) across formats. He is behind Ricky Ponting (20,140) and Sachin Tendulkar (17,113) on this tally.

Information Highest average as captain in successful run-chases (ODIs)

Kohli remains the only batter to average over 100 as captain in successful run-chases in ODIs (players with 30 or more matches). He owns an astronomical average of 115.90 in this case (11 centuries). MS Dhoni follows him with an average of 91.64.

T20Is Highest average in T20Is at home

Kohli is also known for his exploits in T20I cricket. His heroics from the ICC 2016 T20 World Cup left everyone spellbound. It is to be noted that Kohli has the highest T20I average by a player in home conditions (56.80), among batters with 20 or more T20Is. No other player on the list averages over 50. Pakistan's Babar Azam follows Kohli (45.61).

Test cricket Most centuries by an Indian captain in Tests

Earlier this year, Kohli stepped down as India's captain in Test cricket. Kohli, who took over the reins in 2014, finished as India's most successful Test captain. He holds the record for smashing the most centuries by an Indian captain in Test cricket. Kohli, in his captaincy tenure, registered 11 tons. Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin follow Kohli with four centuries each.